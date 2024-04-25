Central New York continues its fight against medications from falling into the wrong hands and will host a massive community event this weekend.

Saturday, April 27, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and numerous places will open up to let CNY residents drop off their unwanted and expired medications.

While this national drive is meant to prevent people taking medicine that isn't intended for them, officials say studies have found flushing prescriptions down the toilet can harm the environment.

The event will run between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at locations like police stations or other collection sites.

It is important to note that these locations will not accept things such as syringes, liquids or needles.

Here's all the CNY locations around the Utica-Rome Metro Area that'll be taking back prescriptions.

Barneveld

Trenton Municipal Building at 8520 Old Poland Rd

Camden

Camden Police Department at 30 Fayette St

Chittenango

Medicine Shoppe #2004 at 1315 W Genesee St

Clark Mills

Kirkland Police Department at 2 New St

Cooperstown

The Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital at One Atwell Road

Hamilton

Community Memorial Hospital at 150 Broad Street

Herkimer

Herkimer County Sheriff's Office at 320 N Main St #2900

Herkimer Police Department at 120 Green Street

Ilion

Ilion Police Department at 55 First St

The Medicine Shoppe at 10 Central Ave

Little Falls

Little Falls Police Department at 659 E Main St

New Hartford

Stanwood Pharmacy at 18 Kellogg Rd

Oneida

New York State Police Troop D Oneida at 109 Main Street

Oriskany

Oneida County Sheriff's Department at 6065 Judd Rd

Oriskany Police Department at 708 Utica St

Rome

Rome Police Department at 301 N James St

RMH Retail Pharmacy at 1500 N James St

Walgreens at 201 S James St

Sherrill

Sherrill Police Department at 373 Sherrill St

Utica

Utica Police Department at 413 Oriskany St W

Garro Drugs at 704 Bleecker St

Center for Family Life and Recovery at 321 Main St (Drive-through event)

Vernon

U and I Pharmacy at 5236 W Seneca St

Wampsville

Madison County Department of Social Services at 133 North Court Street

Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles at 138 North Court St

Waterville

Waterville Municipal Hall at 122 Barton Ave W

If you were unable to find a location closest to you, check out the interactive MAP that provides a full list of locations that are participating in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

If you or someone you know is abusing prescription drugs, help is available by calling SAMHSA's National Helpline at 800-662-4357 (HELP). The line is free to call 24-hours a day, 365-days a year. It is also completely confidential and helps connects those to support groups, community organizations, and local treatment facilities.

Those not waning to call can also text their zip code to 435748 (HELP4U) to access their online treatment locator.

