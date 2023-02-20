Police Asking for Help Finding Two Pre-Teens, Could Be with Mom

New York State Police is asking for the publics help in locating two siblings.

10-year-old Hope G. Cobb and her 11-year-old brother, Samuel D. Cobb who are both missing and is believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Angela Cobb, according to State Police in Oneida.

Hope and Samuel were last seen on December 18, 2022, in the Town of Granby. They are possibly traveling with their mother, Angela Cobb. Police say at this point, they have no leads on the woman's whereabouts.

Police say the two siblings may have been taken by their noncustodial mother, and the disappearance may be connected to a recent divorce.

There was a judgment of divorce issued on November 22, 2022, granting Phillip Cobb, father, full custody. This led Angela to flee with the children. It is not believed that the children are in danger. Angela is possibly identifying as a sovereign citizen, and it is believed she had help leaving the Fulton area.

Police say, the three may be traveling to Mt. Morris NY, Delray Florida, Lewisburg Pennsylvania, or Parker, Colorado.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

