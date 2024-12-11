Doesn't it seem like every time we're going into the winter months and holiday season, the people around us get sick? Without fail someone either ends up with a cold or worse. Do people really get sick more often in the winter?

According to an article from Atlantic Health System, there are three main reasons people get sick more frequently in the colder months and close to the holidays. The article blames cold weather, more time spent indoors and the peak seasons for many viruses. Having said that it's important to do whatever you can to be proactive when it comes to boosting your immune system.

The following are a number of steps you can take to help your immune system get stronger and hopefully prevent cold, flu and other viruses.

1. Nutrition

Photo by Jacopo Maiarelli on Unsplash Photo by Jacopo Maiarelli on Unsplash loading...

It's important to eat a balanced diet with an emphasis on nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. There are a number of immune-boosting foods to include such as:

Citrus fruits (rich in vitamin C)

Garlic and ginger (anti-inflammatory properties)

Yogurt (probiotics for gut health)

Leafy greens and nuts (vitamin E)

In addition to paying attention to what you eat, staying hydrated is crucial and that means drinking plenty of water.

2. Adequate Sleep

Photo by Greg Pappas on Unsplash Photo by Greg Pappas on Unsplash loading...

Sleep is one of the most critical elements of overall health. Getting sufficient sleep is also a huge benefit to your immune health. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night, as sleep deprivation weakens your immune system. It's not always realistic, but it's important to try.

3. Exercise

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash loading...

While it can be tough to go outside and get physical activity, it's important to find some way to get a sweat going. Engage in moderate-intensity exercise like walking, yoga, or cycling. Avoid overexertion, as it can temporarily weaken immunity. There are a lot of things you can do to get the blood flowing.

4. Keeping Up on the Hygiene

Photo by Mélissa Jeanty on Unsplash Photo by Mélissa Jeanty on Unsplash loading...

This may be one of the most important line of defense for your health and immune system. Germs are literally everywhere and that's why it's important to frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. Though we do it without even realizing it, avoid touching your face, especially eyes, nose and mouth. Keeping your surroundings and surfaces clean are important as well.

5. Keep Warm

Photo by Ivan Bobrov on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Bobrov on Unsplash loading...

Do you remember when your mom used to tell you, "Bundle up or you'll catch your death a cold" or "You'll catch Pneumonia!" While the colder weather may not directly cause a virus, drastic temperature shifts can put a strain on your immune system. Dress in layers to maintain body warmth and avoid sudden temperature changes.

6. Taking Certain Supplements

Photo by GRANAT on Unsplash Photo by GRANAT on Unsplash loading...

This step comes with a major disclaimer. It's important to talk to your physician before starting any new regimen of any vitamin or supplement. This author is not a doctor. But, some supplements have been known to assist your immune health. Consider supplements like vitamin D (important in winter due to reduced sunlight exposure), vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry. Did I mention consulting your doctor before starting on any new vitamin?

7. Consider Getting a Flu or COVID Shot

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash loading...

While controversial to some lately, the idea of getting a seasonal flu shot or latest COVID-19 shot may be beneficial for some. While it is a personal choice, some people with compromised immune systems or individuals over 65 are more likely to want to get these shots. Again, getting an opinion from your doctor is the best course of action here.

Nothing can put more of a damper on a family holiday tradition than that one person coming to infect the others. This is supposed to be a time of great joy and that's why it's important for you to keep up on your. health and take care of your immune systems. Have a happy, healthy and blessed holiday season.

