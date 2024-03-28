It is officially spring in Central New York and while the weather doesn't really indicate that it will break eventually. Summer will be here before you know it and it will be time for you to pack up the kids or the group of friends and head to the woods.

New York State is known for its beautiful nature, scenery and amazing state parks. There are several that are located a very short drive from the Utica-Rome area and we have the Top 5 for you. There is camping available at these park sites as well.

5. Selkirk Shores State Park - 7101 State Route 3 in Pulaski, NY

Selkirk Shores is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes from the Utica area. It is located on the shores of Lake Ontario in Pulaski, NY. This will be the last summer camping in the old Selkirk Shores as the location will close down after Labor Day 2024 for full renovations. It will remain closed for the entirety of the 2025 season for camping, but will be open for day use. There are RV locations available here and a boat launch site is available as well.

4. Verona Beach State Park - 6541 Lake Shore Road South in Verona Beach, NY

This location is not only great for a week of camping, but is also close to all the fun and nightlife at Sylvan Beach. From Utica you can get to Verona Beach State Park in just over 30 minutes. The campsite is located on the east side of Oneida Lake and is known as a picknicker's or camper's delight. It offers great views of the scenic beach.

3. Delta Lake State Park - 8797 State Route 46 in Rome, NY

This location is also a very short drive from Utica and is located IN ROME! This manmade lake offers beautiful views, great day use beaches and awesome campsites. According to the NYS Parks Department, this site is "located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir visitors can enjoy the many picnic areas, or hiking and nature trails. Boating, fishing, and camping are also available." There is a legend about Delta Lake that there is a secret city buried in the depths of the lake. You can also take time to drive to Delta Lake Inn and enjoy some fine cuisine.

2. Green Lakes State Park - 7900 Green Lakes Road in Fayetteville, NY

The wonder and beauty of this lake will have you in awe. The name comes from the literal color of this lake. This drive is a little longer than the others from Utica, but still not bad at all. You can take the approximately 55 minute trip to Green Lakes and enjoy the two glacial lakes surrounded by woods and walking/nature trails. This location is unique as it also offers an 18-hole golf course for those who enjoy the sport.

1. Glimmerglass State Park - 1527 County Highway 31 in Cooperstown, NY

One of the most beautiful state parks in New York is Glimmerglass. Not only is the camp site and day use facilities incredible, but you are close to the beautiful, fun and historic village of Cooperstown. Why not stop by the National Baseball Hall of Fame or Farmer's Museum while on your camping getaway. The Parks Department describes Glimmerglass as, "Overlooking Otsego Lake the park's rolling, partially-wooded terrain is host to a wide variety of wildlife. The many trails offer picturesque views and a variety of wildlife." This location is only about 50 minutes from Utica depending on what route you take.

No matter where you choose to camp this season make sure you always respect the wildlife, nature and condition of our New York Parks. It's easy to remember if you take it in, take it out. Always try to leave it a little cleaner than you found it. Most importantly, make sure to secure and lock up any left over food. You don't want any unwanted visitors.

