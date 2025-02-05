5 Must-Have Super Bowl Snacks for Central New Yorkers

The big game is quickly approaching and while the two teams that are playing one another may not excite you, the snacks and food certainly will. But, what are the best snacks to have on Super Bowl Sunday?

According to a recent study conducted by the sports betting website The Sports Geek, there is a top favorite snack for the entire State of New York. But, does that jive with Central New Yorkers? More specifically, is it the top snack for football lovers in the Mohawk Valley?

The Sports Geek survey determined that the generic category of "Chips and Dips" is the top snack for Super Bowl spectators on the day of the big game. According to the fine folks at The Sports Geek,

In order to create this ranking, The Sports Geek used Google Trends to determine the popularity of each snack and dip. The Google Trends score is made up of the searches over the past 30 days. They did this for each state in America.

The study even went as far as to rank New York's Top 5 favorite types of dips people from the Empire State like to enjoy.

But what do the people of Central New York really want when they're viewing the Big Game? Here is a list of the Top 5 Must-Have CNY Snacks on Super Bowl Sunday.

1. Chicken Riggies Dip

A spin on the Utica classic, this dip combines spicy, creamy, and cheesy elements into a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Serve it with bread, crackers, or tortilla chips for dipping.

2. Tomato Pie

A Utica staple! This cold, saucy, and cheesy delight is perfect for feeding a crowd. Bonus: It holds up well throughout the game.

3. Buffalo Wings

No CNY Super Bowl party is complete without wings. Whether you go classic Buffalo, garlic parmesan, or even a local Syracuse-style salt potato wing, they’re a must-have.

4. Half Moon Cookies

A sweet addition to balance out the savory snacks. Frost them in team colors or football laces to add to the theme.

5. Greens Morelle (or Greens in General)

A Utica-Rome favorite, this garlicky, cheesy, breadcrumb-topped escarole dish is a great way to sneak in some greens without losing out on flavor.

No matter what you choose to consume on Super Bowl Sunday, be sure to do so in a safe and fun manor. If you intend to have a few alcoholic beverages, be sure to designate a drive or crash on your buddies couch. Either way, one night of fun doesn't have to lead to a lifetime of anguish. Enjoy the big game and let's hope both teams lose!

