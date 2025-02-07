Old Man Winter isn't retiring anytime soon in New York.

Get ready, because at least 3 different winter storms are expected to hit the state starting now through Monday, February 17.

The first weather system after today strikes Saturday night into Sunday morning, which is expected to dump significant snow in the area and be a "plowable event."

"All the guidance says it's at least a six inch storm," Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel told WIBX, saying the system will span across the Mohawk Valley and stretch toward the Albany region and, quite possibly, into New York City.

With the Super Bowl this weekend, Stagich has a message to last-minute shoppers who have yet to stock their pantry, because the roads will be treacherous.

"You have an opportunity [to safely hit the grocery store] early Saturday or Friday night," he advised, adding that there may also be another window of time to hit the shop "Sunday afternoon, if you want to take a few hours out of any pregame festivities."

Stagich warned there may be moments during this storm where "[the plows] may not be able to keep up during its peak intensity." The roads will likely become slippery and snow covered during the more intense snowfall.

The worst of this upcoming system is expected Saturday night, when the heaviest snowfall is likely to happen.

Two More Winter Storms Possible Next Week in the Mohawk Valley

Once the weekend storm moves out of the area, Stagich warned that the area could see even more significant snowfall by next Monday.

He said another storm is likely to hit the region Wednesday into Thursday, and a third system will strike the following weekend.

"There could be another 1, maybe 2 feet of snow accumulating through those seven days," he said. The good news is, there is less certainty in the long-range forecast so snowfall expectations could change.

"A lot remains to be determined," he continued, "Track, intensity, [and] temperatures. I think most of [these storms] will bring mainly snow. But if we get any mixing, that will hold down the snow totals."

Unfortunately for winter haters, Central New York is on track to see way more than just precipitation.

Another Polar Vortex Heading to Central New York

Keep those winter jackets, hats, and gloves handy because another blast of bitterly cold arctic air is also heading toward the region by mid-month.

"That's when we're going to get our next dump of true Arctic air," Stagich said, adding the bitter temperatures will stick around "for a couple of days."

Temperatures could struggle to get out of the teens, while overnight lows could trend below zero. He says the coldest temperatures will be in North Country like Boonville and Lowville.

Hypothermia and Frost Bite Remains a Threat in New York

The continued snow, freezing rain, and subfreezing temperatures means New Yorkers could be at risk of serious health issues if they stay outside for prolonged periods of time.

"The best thing to do is layer up if you are going to be outdoors," Stagich said, adding it is imperative to ensure all exposed skin is covered during extreme cold.

He advised residents to pay attention to their fingertips and toes. "If you start feeling the tingling sensation, it's probably time to get yourself warmed up," he warned.

Other signs of trouble are feeling faint and numb. Stagich also advised residents to be familiar with how they usually feel outside in the cold and to head in should they feel strange or different.

In all, Stagich described the next few weeks as Old Man Winter dangling a rope in the form of 1 or 2 nice days before yanking away all hopes of an early Spring.

"I don't see much of an end in sight," He added. "I think every 3 or 4 days there will be a chance of snow and ice."

Will there be a February thaw? That has yet to be seen.

In the meantime, let's salute or snow plows for working overtime to keep roads across Central New York safe and clean throughout this messy weather.

