2023 Boilermaker generates millions in revenue for Central NY

If you were among the flood of revelers partying in Utica for Boilermaker Sunday, you helped inject millions of dollars into the city's economy.

According to Kari Puleo, the executive director of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce, the annual event is a major economic boon to the area.

It's estimated the Boilermaker generates between $7 to $10 million in revenue.

She told Spectrum, "Hotels are filled. Restaurants are filled. People are here getting just regular staples, loading up on the Utica cuisine that we have."

Those partying around Varick Street can attest. All the pubs, restaurants and bars that were open for the event were filled to the brim. Additionally, parking lots near area hotels were also packed with cars.

But it's not just the hospitality industry that earned a big, fat check from Sunday's event.

The event was a boon for local attractions

It's a well-known fact the Boilermaker attracts runners from across the globe and some bring their families along.

And while the race is the main event, Puleo is counting on the runners to soak in the sights and sounds as they sprint across the city.

"As they run, they run through a lovely golf course that we have," she said. "They run by the Utica Zoo. They’re running by our diverse area of restaurants. There’s a lot of great things that we hope that outsiders take advantage of while they’re here visiting us."

And while we await the official estimate on the amount of money generated from Boilermaker weekend, Puleo also hopes the event does something else.

Advertising to prospective new residents

Puleo hopes that, among the thousands of Boilermaker racers, some left the area feeling inspired about possibly making Utica their new home.

"It’s a wonderful area to raise a family," she said. "We know that we’re diverse, we’re welcoming. We’ve got a lot of great opportunities. It’s not the Utica of 10 years ago."

Boilermaker officials are crunching the numbers from the weekend event. Keep checking back for updates.

