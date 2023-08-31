2 Killed In Wrong Way Crash Near Rochester

New York State Police are still investigating a wrong way crash that has claimed two lives in the town of Webster. It happened just before 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Troopers say the results of their preliminary investigation show that a 61-year-old man was driving a pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes on State Route 104, near the Five Mile Line Road exit when it collided with a car driven by a 31-year-old man traveling eastbound.

The younger driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the 61-year-old driver later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. Thus far, authorities have announced the names of the two drivers.

State Police are calling this an active investigation and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact them at 585-398-4100.

Webster, NY is located approximately 15 miles southwest of Rochester.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Discover Elmira's Gem - Eldridge Park Discover the charm of Eldridge Park - a picturesque destination nestled in the heart of Elmira. Enjoy a day filled with adventure as you splash on paddle boats, get soaked at the splash pad, or take a ride on the legendary Jasper II. Explore the vibrant history of this park and create unforgettable memories!

Look Inside Penn Badgley's Stunning Upstate New York Home This is the stunning Catskill Mountain hideaway of Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley who placed the property for sale in April of 2023 with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

46 Famous Athletes With Ties to the Binghamton Area

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]