Central New York shoppers will soon be unable to shop at one of the area's most unique stores.

In the first 7 weeks of the new year, Central New York has said goodbye to a shocking number of restaurants and businesses.

From the 52-year-old Camillus business The Inn Between to national chains like GameStop, the Mohawk Valley has lost roughly a dozen places.

At this pace, 2025 may surpass last year's record number of business closures.

Adding to the difficult news are the owners of The Rainbow Cupboard and Dreamy's Candy, who has been forging ties in the community for about 5 years.

After serving up delicious sweets and showcasing an impressive array of rare and exotic plants, their neon lights will turn off for good on February 15.

The owners had previously put the business up for sale, but were unable to find one before the deadline.

One of the owners, Amity Messett, told WIBX that the focus is now on selling off "fixtures, tables, and decorations that we have collected over these last almost 5 years."

Certain items are on sale now on Instagram and Facebook, and interested parties are encouraged to check the social media accounts for updates.

The final day of operation is tentatively set for February 23.

"Rainbow was successful on so many levels: personal fulfillment, relationship building, community building, and financial too. I think we are all very proud of the meaningful and hard work we put into Rainbow and Dreamy's," Messett told WIBX.

She also said while the physical store location is going away, the business concept itself isn't retiring yet.

Said Messett:

We will still keep selling online, on Instagram, and who knows what Farmer's Market or another venue we may pop up at this Summer.

The team behind the store is also commemorating their time on the Village Green with a manual to help future business owners navigate the trials and tribulations of striking success in this changing economy.

The manual, The Rainbow Print, All the Secrets to Opening Your Own Dream Plant and Gift Shop, will be sold online once it's ready for publishing.

Messett said of the manual, "It's literally going to be every piece of information that we collected over 5 years from care to wholesaling to social media."

At this time, an exact release date is not set.

She added that while it is sad to say goodbye, she has this final message to those coming to terms with the loss of yet another area business.

One thing I want to say to others who are making big, scary changes in their lives is this: It is OK to not want to continue in the direction you are walking. It's OK to not want something or want something different. It may or may not work out, and that is OK.

Messett noted change is inevitable and that is why it has to be normalized, even if it's difficult.

Those interested in purchasing plants or a sweet treat can do so by visiting the Clinton Village Green and looking for the neon signs by the bright blue glass doors.

The store's address is 11 W Park Row in Clinton.

Farewell Rainbow Cupboard and Dreamy's Candy, you will be missed!

