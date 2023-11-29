16-Year-Old Arrested by Utica Police Following Shooting Incident

The plight of violence in the City of Utica continues as Utica Police have announced another arrest. In this instance police have arrested a 16-year-old for an act of violence on Henry Street.

Fighting on Henry Street

Police officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Henry Street on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:15 for reports of individuals engaged in a fight in the middle of the street.

Police say when officers arrived on scene an individual exited a vehicle and approached them to inform them he had been shot. Police learned the male who shot that victim had fled the scene prior to officers arrival.

Officials say an investigation immediately began and officers began to canvas the area. The scene was scrubbed for evidence and as a result of the search, officers say several spent shell casings were discovered in addition to actual live rounds in the roadway.

16-Year-Old Arrested

During the course of their investigation, police say they interviewed several witnesses that were in the area of the scene and they were eventually able to develop a suspect.

Ultimately, on Tuesday, November 28th, members of the Utica Police GIVE Unit (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) and Criminal Investigations Division were able to make contact with the suspect and, with this assistance of a parent, the 16-year-old male surrendered to police.

At the conclusion of their investigation, police say they arrested the teen and charged him with Attempted Assault in the first degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

