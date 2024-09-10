If you're someone who doesn't trust what meteorologists say about winter, here are some clues Mother Nature is said to leave behind.

All these winter "forecasts" can be quite confusing, especially since so many of them conflict with one another.

The Farmer's Almanac is saying this upcoming winter will pound us with snow, ice, and rain while SnowBrains cautioned a weakened La Niña will mean less snow.

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area John Normile/Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, ski-enthusiast outlet SnowChance says Central New York will see its first measurable snow by November 6.

While the jury is still out on those reports, Mother Nature is known to leave behind some clues.

People have been predicting the weather long before meteorology was invented. Think of the phrase: "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky at morning, sailor's take warning." Did you know that saying originated in the New Testament?

Below are some superstitions people used for centuries to predict winter. Be sure to look around your backyard in New York for these signs!

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

Which of these superstitions is your favorite? I am a sucker for the last one since I remember spending each night during the winter looking at the moon to see if there was a ring around it.

Who didn't love their snow days back then?

Storms And Floods Continue To Cause Disruption Throughout The UK Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

That said, the squirrels in my backyard are going nuts, pun intended, and that has me thinking that they know something that I don't.

While it's fun to see what the weather experts are saying about the upcoming season, now you know what clues to be on the lookout for should you want to have some extra insight into winter 2024-2025.

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Frost for Central New York Like it or not, fall officially begins on September 22. While we have ways to go before feeling the chilly embrace of crisp, autumnal weather, the Old Farmer's Almanac issued its predictions of when CNY could see the first frost of 2024.

With a colder and snowier winter possibly in the forecast, we might see frost on the ground a little earlier than before. Gallery Credit: Megan

Get our free mobile app

People moving to NY from These States the Most New York's population is growing and people from these 10 states are moving here the most! Gallery Credit: Megan