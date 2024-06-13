Utica Police Arrest 13-Year-Old Boy for Firing a Weapon

We are in unprecedented times as teenagers are roaming the streets committing serious crimes. The first two homicides in the City of Utica involved young people under the age of 18. Utica Police are continually dealing with incidents involving young people and weapons, but the most recent incident is truly unbelievable.

Police officials say over the weekend units responded to several "shots fired" calls all over the city. It is believed by police that most of the incidents were connected in some way an investigation commenced. Officials say the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit was tasked with the probe, with support from the Criminal Investigations Division.

During the course of the investigation police say officers canvassed the area and obtained substantial surveillance footage. They also interviewed several individuals and ultimately were able to establish two suspects related to one of the incidents that occurred on the 1500 block of Dudley Avenue.

Ultimately, on June 11th police say members of the GIVE Unit and Crime Prevention Unit located and arrested a 13-year-old juvenile in relation to firing a handgun in the Dudley Avenue incident. As a result of the specific investigation, the 13-year-old is facing the following charges.

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they are looking into the other "shots fired" calls over the weekend. It is very likely additional charges and additional arrests will made. The plight of youth violence continues to weigh heavy on law enforcement and local leaders. When will it end and how?

