10 Records to Be Thankful For That Are Worth a Lot of Money

Could your attic or basement be loaded with valuable gems that you have packed away and you have no idea what kind of value they hold? The answer could actually be, yes, which would make this Thanksgiving even more special.

Mighty John the Record Guy is a regular is the foremost authority on vinyl records. He has a catalogue available with over a million titles and the values of those records.

John has listed the 10 records to be most thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Often times the value of the record has much to do with the condition of the album or 45 rpm single and whether or not you have the album cover or picture sleeve. Sometimes the picture sleeve is worth more than the record itself.

In addition to the 10 records we should be most thankful for, John offered up two very valuable bonus records. One of the records is in the Rock-a-Billy category and the other is Pre-war blues on 78 rpm.

Category : Rock-a-Billy

1957 Chess 45…Billy Barrix… “Cool Off Baby” …….……..$10,000.00

Category: Pre-war Blues

1930 Paramount 78…Willie Brown… “Kickin in My Sleep Blues”………..$30,000.00

John's catalog is called “Records You Should Know About Guide." This guide lists thousands of records worth thousands of dollars by recording artists most people have never heard of. For details, visit Mighty John's website.

Here's the top 10 list of records to be thankful for...

10 Records to be Thankful For

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)…………………………………(Near mint value)

1959 RCA LP…The Isley Brothers… “Shout”…………………………………………….$400.00

1967 All American 45…Strawberry Alarm Clock…Incense & Peppermint”$400.00

(On Uni records)…….…..$20.00

1967 Elektra 45… The Doors… “Break on Through” w/ps……………………….$500.00

1972 RCA 45…Elvis Presley… “Burning Love” (gray label)………………………..$750.00

(orange label) …..$10.00

1966 Pa-Go-Go 45…Question Mark & the Mysterians… “96 Tears”…………$800.00

(on Cameo Records)………$20.00

1964 Capitol 45…The Beatles… “Can’t Buy Me Love” w/ps…..………………..$900.00

1956 Aladdin LP… Shirley & Lee… “Let The Good Times Roll”………………$1,000.00

1962 Colpix 45…Shelly Fabares… “Johnny Angel” w/ps………………………..$1,000.00

1959 Cub LP…The Impalas… “Sorry, I Ran All the Way Home” (stereo)..$1,000.00 (mono) ….$350.00

1963 Columbia 45…Bob Dylan… “Blowin’ in the Wind” w/ps……………….$1,200.00

