Summer is around the corner and you may be tempted to do something out-of-the-ordinary this year... here's 10 incredible things you can do here locally.

With gas prices expected to hit record highs this summer, in addition to new tolls and inflation - those lofty travel plans are most likely on hold. The long-predicted consumer pullback is finally happening, with people being a lot more choosy with how they spend their money.

That doesn't mean people don't want to have fun this summer, but they might enjoy attractions a lot closer to home this year.

The good thing about New York is it's home to many incredible attractions that can't be replicated anywhere else.

It's no question people will still want to try something new. One can only go to the movies or local lake so much before thinking, "Okay, what else is there to do?"

Lucky for you, here's 10 local attractions that are interesting, unique, and guaranteed to leave you amazing summer photos.

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan

With the age of social media, FOMO is a real thing. Instead of scrolling through your feeds and wishing you had the time or money to do something fun, these 10 local attractions will make you feel like a kid again while getting a kick out of summer.

Even better, these 10 attractions are super flexible and can work for family trips to the perfect proposal spot.

Either way, it's good to be in New York this summer because there's so many awesome things to do nearby. Grab your camera and go have a blast!

Did we miss anything? Let us know on the station app using the chat feature.

