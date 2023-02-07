You’ll Want To Try The 17 Highest Rated Central New York Plates Of Lasagna

You love it, you want it- delicious lasagna. Here are the Top 17 highest rated plates of lasagna in Central New York.

Brief History Of Lasagna

According to food historians, lasagna originated in Italy during the Middle Ages:

The oldest transcribed text about lasagna appears in 1282 in the Memoriali Bolognesi ("Bolognesi Memorials"), in which lasagna was mentioned in a poem transcribed by a Bolognese notary; while the first recorded recipe was set down in the early 14th-century Liber de Coquina (The Book of Cookery).

The recipe featured a fermented dough flattened into thin sheets, boiled, sprinkled with cheese and spices, and then eaten with a small stick. Years later, and by years we mean centuries later, chefs recommended boiling the pasta in chicken broth and dressing it with cheese and chicken fat. The lasagna of Naples is layered with sausage, small fried meatballs, hard-boiled eggs, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, and sauced with a neapolitan ragù, a meat sauce.

How Popular Is Lasagna?

According to YouGov, lasagna is the 2nd most popular Italian dish and the 3rd most popular dish in America. They also found interesting data: Other Things Liked By Lasagna's Fans. On that list, they had golden retriever as number one, sugar snap peas as number two, Thanksgiving as number 3, and Heinz Ketchup as number four. Honesty, we are struggling to see the connection, but thought that data was funny to share with you.

Top Rated Dishes In CNY

According to a simple Yelp search, here's the top 17 places to order lasagna from:

