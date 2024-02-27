You’ll Want To Avoid This Deadly Move On The Road In New York

If your driving on the roads in New York, you might want to avoid doing this dangerous move.

New data has named the most dangerous states for making a U-turn in America. Even though New York wasn't number on the list, we still didn't rank well. Florida was named the top in the country to avoid.

The research, from personal injury lawyer Stone Injury Lawyers, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine which states had the highest percentage of drivers in fatal crashes involving U-turns:

- Florida reported 145% more driver deaths in fatal crashes involving U-turns than the national average

- Oklahoma ranks second with 1.94% of drivers involved in fatal U-turn maneuvers.

- Kansas takes third place, with 15 of the state’s 2,903 total drivers in fatal crashes involving U-turns.

The study points out that U-turns can prove dangerous for several reasons- obstructing visibility as they require drivers to cross multiple lanes of traffic, and a disruption of traffic flow as a result. Drivers may also misjudge the speed and distance of oncoming cars.

Here's what they said about New York:

New York has the country’s ninth-highest rate of drivers in U-turn-related deadly crashes, with 44 drivers out of a total of 6,920, a rate of 1.58%. Nevada ranks tenth in fatal U-turn crash rate (1.55%)."

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, it is illegal to make a U-turn in some situations, including where you are a near the top of a hill, a curve, or any other location where drivers cannot see you vehicle from 500 feet away in either direction.

