Yelp released its list of the "10 of the Most Outrageous Pizzas," and we couldn't be more surprised at how New York State made the list twice.

To celebrate the start of the football season, and with October being National Pizza Month, Yelp thought it was the perfect time to share. From pizza made from tacos, and salad pizza, you're going to see the most outrageous pizzas in the country.

Where Is New York State's Most Outrageous Pizza?

New York's first mention goes to Vinnie’s Pizza Box Pizza of Brooklyn. It’s a small pepperoni pie served in a pizza box made out of another pizza. It's an edible pizza box:

To make its over-the-top creation, the Brooklyn pizzeria first bakes the bottom of the “box” with a square of Sicilian dough covered in marinara, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, and oregano. When it comes out of the oven, a second pizza—a freshly made classic pepperoni pie—is laid inside the box bottom, right on top of the bubbling cheese. Then the box “lid,” a giant square of freshly baked garlic bread, is closed over the top. Bring your appetite—and patience—for this one. It takes an hour to make and assemble this masterpiece, so call ahead."

New York's second mention goes to SuperSlice Pizza which you can order at the Pizza Barn in Yonkers. This jaw-dropping, giggle-inducing wedge of flavor measures 2 feet long and requires skill to eat:

Pizza Barn Yonkers Pizza Barn Yonkers loading...

Devouring the 24-inch slice takes technique. SuperSlices come classic-style—with pepperoni, cheese, or margherita toppings—or with specialty add-ons that make it even more outrageous. Fan faves include the Cheeseburger & Fries (topped with burger patties, 3 cheeses, and a pile of crisp shoestring potatoes), Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (a pie covered in the sizzling snack chips), and Chicken Marsala (with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce). "

Eat up!

