Syracuse’s Winter Fair 2024 Back At New York State Fairgrounds

You'll be able to enjoy a taste of Summer in the middle of Winter here in Central New York. New York State's Winter Fair is back in Syracuse for 2024.

This is the 5th year of this major community event featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy throughout the summer. Winter Fair 2024 will take place Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th, 2024. Advanced sale tickets are available online. Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.

“We want to give people a chance to have some summer fun. It’s great to have an event for all ages, where you can bring your friends and family to. The New York State Fairgrounds have great year around events and Winter Fair has become an annual tradition in “Making Memories. said Steve Becker of Premier Promotions, the Promoter of Winter Fair 2024.

Onondaga County will be presenting the Winter Fair Fireworks on Friday February 2nd and Saturday February 3rd, 2024 at 8:45PM by the Expo Center:

“This is a great opportunity to experience the fun of the summer in the heart of winter in Syracuse,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The Winter Fair has become an annual tradition that brings local businesses, nonprofits and Winter Fair favorites together for a memorable weekend for all.”

Winter Fair again will feature a Mini-Midway with rides that include- Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, the Sea Ray, Merry-go-round, Clown-Around Fun House and the family Dragon Coaster! Plus more to come.

You'll enjoy plenty of food too including- A staple of Winter Fair, Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with Winter Fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, and definitely there’s State Fair Sausage Sandwiches. Also at the event will be Baked Potato Express, Pizza from Paradise Companies, Our Vegan Corner, Sarita’s Spanish Cuisine, Hammi’s BBQ Mexican Street Corn, Dean’s Concession featuring chicken tenders, French fries and blooming onions, plus Paradise Companies ice cream. More food selections will be added. Plus there’ll be beer, wine, lemonade, beverages, water and wine Slushies. A complete list of food vendors and menus will be online in January at the Winter Fair website.

There will be entertainment on and by the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Music performers will include:

Friday February 2nd: Austin Jimmy Murphy, Custom Taylor Band, and Prime Time.

Saturday February 3rd- it’s Jess Novak, the award winning funk, pop and R&B band The BlackLites and classic rock from Dangerous Type.

Sunday February 4th- will feature a 60-minute Gospel Sunday program under the direction of Cora Thomas and wrapping up Winter Fair 2023 will be the legendary R&B/Funk/Soul group, Brownskin and Joe Driscoll.

A complete schedule of entertainment and special features with times will be available in January at The Winter Fair website.

