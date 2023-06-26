Why Yes, You Can Grow This Tropical Fruit from Seed in NY

Full disclosure. They look like little bugs.

Right between the skin and the sweet flesh of the pineapple, one may find little dark brown or black flecks (after you realize they aren't, in fact, bugs--they look a lot like flax seeds) that seem out of place.

Most "kitchen scraps" gardeners know that one can regrow all sorts of fruits and vegetables from the grocery store or farmer's market. Celery, sweet and starchy potatoes, all sorts of lettuces and greens, onions and garlic, herbs and --you name it-- can be bought from the store, eaten and regenerated as viable and edible.

If you're new to this practice, this article has some good information on the subject. And this video too!



Lots of "scrap gardeners" also grow potted trees from their leftover avocado and mango pits *raises hand* and even citrus can be grown from store bought produce.

Some, also like me, take the tops from pineapples and attempt to grow baby pineapples from those tops. Yes. It is a thing and it works for more "kitchen scrap growers" than you think-- just not for me. Yet. I've been growing pineapple tops as house plants for nearly a decade-- I just haven't managed to get them to make more pineapples.

What I did not know, until recently, is that pineapples have seeds. Did you know this? Pineapples.

Have.

Seeds.

And, they work. Like, you can sprout them and grow new pineapples with these things. According to Krissy Howard's article for Hunker titled, appropriately, How to Grow Pineapple from Seed

You'll rarely find pineapple seeds inside commercial fruits, such as the ones you buy from the grocery store, because these fruits are bred not to contain seeds. If you're removing your pineapple seeds from pineapple fruit, it is recommended that you try rinsing them in water to remove any sticky residue. Then you can germinate the seeds by bundling them in a wet paper towel, which will cause them to sprout.

Now you know.



