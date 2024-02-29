Why Upstate New York Restaurants Should Welcome ‘Coffees Hanging’

While scrolling endlessly through social media, we found something "Coffees Hanging." Have you ever heard of this? This is why we need to bring this tradition to Upstate New York.

On the Facebook page "Truck drivers for change" they had a post about this topic:

There is a little coffee shop, where two people arrive and approached the counter. “Five coffees please. Two for us and three hanging.” They paid, they took their two coffees and left. I asked the waiter. "What’s this about hanging coffees?" “Wait and you'll see." Some more people came in. Two girls asked for a coffee each, they paid & left.

The following order was for seven coffees and it was made by three women - ‘three for them and four hanging coffees.’ I was left wondering...what is the meaning of the hanging coffees, they leave."

Do you have any predictions yet what this could mean?

Then, a man dressed in worn clothes, who looks like he might be homeless, arrives at the counter and asks sincerely... “Do you have a coffee hanging?" “Yes we do, sir.” They serve him a coffee.... I got my answer. People pay in advance for a coffee that will be served to whoever can't afford a hot drink."

This tradition started in Naples. According to the New York Times, it's called Suspended Coffee. It’s a simple, anonymous act of generosity. The suspended coffee Neapolitan tradition boomed during World War II, and is still spreading today.

Truck drivers for change Truck drivers for change loading...

Amazingly, it has spread throughout the world’s cities and towns. It’s also possible to order not only "hanging coffees" but also a sandwich or a full low cost meal.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all start doing this in the cities and towns where we live? Small kindnesses like this can impact so many lives, in ways we could never imagine. Maybe we should all try it."

After reading this story, it got me thinking- This is absolutely something I would love to see in Upstate New York. Yes, people try to "pay it forward" in drive-thrus, but that's not the same as this. This idea is to help those truly in need. With all due respect, if you're in a drive-thru ordering food/drinks, you must already have the money you need for the food. What about those that don't?

Do you know any shops that do this already? Let us know on our station app.

10 Weird Tax Write Offs In New York The IRS Says Is Legal Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS has allowed according to AARP Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler