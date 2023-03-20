2 Whose Line Is It Anyway Stars Are Performing In Upstate New York

Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Upstate New York. Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show back to Upstate New York.

If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage and they are Scared Scriptless. Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as improv comedy masterminds Colin & Brad must make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you, the fans, suggest."

Mochrie and Sherwood's version of the show, the "Scared Scriptless Tour," lands at Proctors Theater in Schenectady on April 28th 2023. The all-ages, family-friendly improvisational comedy show will begin at 7:30PM. You can buy tickets online here.

Their comedy show, "Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless," promises to be a hilarious team up that creates original scenes and delivers completely unique content. Tickets are available now and start at 30 dollars."

Throughout the evening, the show is truly interactive as audience members are called to the stage to participate in the fun. The 20th season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will premier in the spring of 2023 on the CW.

Get some laughs and head out to the show. We could all use a good laugh nowadays.

