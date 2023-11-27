One Local Upstate New York Tattoo Shop Needs Help Spreading Holiday Cheer

This Christmas season one local tattoo and piercing shop in Central New York is looking to spread holiday cheer and needs your help.

Every year, Intimate Ink Tattoo Studio helps out one local family that needs help for Christmas:

If it wasn't for us adopting them for the holiday they wouldn't have one. We reach out to our clientele to help support this.

For every $20 gift donated you would receive a $100 gift certificate to Intimate Ink Tattoo Studio. For every $10 gift donated you would receive a $50 GC to Intimate Ink.

It's our way of saying thank you for helping us help others. The last day we can accept donations is December 10th.

Here's How To Help

Here's the list, with ages, of what's needed:

Girl, 9- Bluey, descendants (Disney movie), zombies (Disney movie), anything cheer, pants(size 6-6x), shirts(size 6-7 or youth small), socks, blankets

Girl, 12-she likes to paint so canvases, paints, brushes. Tangled/Rapunzel, miraculous ladybug and cat noir, pants(size 7 long), shirts ( medium or 7/8), socks

Girl, 14-make up, jewelry/earrings, Sam and Colby (Ghost hunters on YouTube), harry Potter, sketching, pants (size 10/12 long. Jeans or leggings) shirts (size L), socks (adult 4-10) Dad-Firefighter knickknacks, New tool set, Braves baseball, New York Rangers hockey, Dallas Cowboys, pants(36X34), shirts/sweatshirts(Size XL)

Mom-puzzles, Romance or murder mystery books, pants(size xl for leggings, size 16 for jeans) shirts (XL), socks.

Where To Donate

Intimate Ink Tattoo Studio is located at 215 Oriskany Blvd in Whitesboro. Their hours are as followed: Wedensday through Sunday 12PM - 8PM. If you have any questions how to donate, call them at 315-240-6607. Let them know you saw this on your local radio station website.

