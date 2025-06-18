As the school year came to a close, four students from Whitesboro High School were recognized not just for their academic efforts, but for saving a family from a devastating house fire. Their courage earned them the New York State Senate Liberty Medal, the highest civilian award presented by the state.

A Life-Saving Decision After Junior Prom

On the night of May 17, while heading home from the junior prom, Aiden Kane, Morgan Randall, Tyler Sodj, and Donato Jellenich noticed a garage engulfed in flames on Cavanaugh Road in Marcy. Rather than passing by, the students jumped into action. They:

Helped evacuate the family inside the home

Checked for anyone trapped in the garage

Called emergency responders

Comforted the family’s children until help arrived

Read More: Whitesboro Teens Save Young Girls And Dad From Fire After Prom

Their quick thinking and bravery directly contributed to saving lives and preventing further tragedy.

Honored with the Senate Liberty Medal

On June 16, the students were formally awarded the New York State Senate Liberty Medal during a special ceremony at the Whitesboro High School Auditorium. This medal is reserved for civilians who demonstrate exceptional bravery, selflessness, and service to their community.

Read More: New York Senate Accepting 2025 Educator Award Nominations

Friends, family members, school faculty, and local officials attended the ceremony, praising the students’ actions as a shining example of youth leadership and community spirit.

Recognized by Their School and Community

In addition to the state honor, the Whitesboro School Board presented each student with a commemorative plaque. Their heroic actions reflect values Central New York parents strive to instill in their children: compassion, courage, and the instinct to do what’s right, even when no one’s watching.

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.

11 Body Parts You Can (and Can’t) Legally Sell in New York Ever jokingly say, “I’d sell a kidney for rent money”? While the idea of turning your body into a side hustle might sound extreme, there are legal ways to earn money from bodily byproducts. But it’s important to understand what’s ethical, what’s legal, and what could land you in a whole lot of trouble. Let’s break down what parts and fluids you can sell legally in New York and what the law absolutely forbids.



