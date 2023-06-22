Where Can You Get in a Submarine in New York?
If you’ve been online or seen the news in the past several days, you’re probably aware of the OceanGate submersible that has disappeared on its voyage to the Titanic ship wreckage. The questionable vessel carrying five people on a commercial expedition to the wreck site lost communication in th northern Atlantic Ocean this past Saturday (June 17th), and global search and rescue operations have been underway ever since.
In the midst of all of the internet talk about submarines and oceanography, it begs the question; where in New York could someone get into a submarine to experience the wonders of the ocean themselves?
Unfortunately, nowhere we could find offers rides under the water in operational submarines in New York. However, there is a particular museum in New York City that allows you to get a closer look at this underwater mode of transportation.
The Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum is located in New York City and features a wide collection of military ships, submersibles, and aircraft. One of its exhibits is of the USS Growler, an early iteration of the nuclear missile submarine, was launched in 1958 and operated as a weapon of war for 8 years through the early 1960’s.
The exhibit allows people an up-close experience to see how the ship operated, and the educational guided tour of the exhibit gives people an idea of what life is like underwater on a submersible. A much safer alternative to venturing to the depths of the ocean floor to visit an abandoned shipwreck.