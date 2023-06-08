Let's rewind back to 1990. The year marked a turning point for many things historically and culturally, and was the entrance to a decade that still has influence on present-day. Given how monumental of a year and a decade 1990 was, it got us thinking; what were people being named during that time? What were the top baby names in New York for 1990?

1990 babies fall under the "millennial" generation, which lasted from 1981 to 1994. It was a very busy year for New York and nationwide. Given the political climate and times of war across the world as well, it was a tense year in history for many. Along with this, the year of 1990 was the launchpad of many cultural events and cornerstones that have influenced present-day society. Before we get to the top names of that year, let's go through some culture events of that year.

1.) March 26th - Driving Miss Daisy wins the 62nd Academy Award for Best Picture

2.) June 7th - Universal Studios Orlando opens to the public

3.) July 30th - General Motors launches first model of Saturn vehicles

4.) October 14th - Composer Leonard Bernstein passes away at 72

With That Being Said, 1990 Was a Time Where Many People Were Having Kids

According to Statista, 4.16 million people were born in the year of 1990 nationwide. This was nearly half a million more than 2021's estimated birth rate. Thanks to the Social Security Administration, we were able to compile the top 25 boy and girl names of that year. Scroll down to see if your name made this list!

