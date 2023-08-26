What to Do to Get Ready for The Blue Supermoon if You Live in NY

You've probably heard the term "once in a blue moon before" yes? Maybe you haven't. And if that's true, you may not even believe the phrase's true origins. You can read all about it here.

The site Glam says, "A blue moon is a second full moon occurring within the same month as another full moon, while a supermoon is a full moon located at the closest point in relation to the Earth." Turns out a blue moon is rare, The site adds that, "The Blue Supermoon on Wednesday, August 30. And FYI, the next Blue Supermoon won't make an appearance until August 2032.

So. Is there something we should do to prepare for this Super Blue Moon in this lifetime?

Why yes. There is. But first, context.

According to WeAreHumanAngels.org,

The August 2023 Blue Supermoon in Pisces is a powerful time for introspection and reflection. It is a time to connect with our inner selves and to listen to our intuition. It is also a time to let go of anything holding us back and make room for new beginnings. From a spiritual point of view, the August 2023 Blue Supermoon is a time for healing and renewal. It is a time to release negative emotions like anger, fear, and guilt. It is also a time to open ourselves to new possibilities and embrace positive change.

During the Super Blue Moon, Glam suggests the following:

"Because Pisces [is] a Water sign, using water can be quite helpful... for instance, soaking in a meditative bath, visualizing a shower as cleansing white light, or even making moon water can be helpful. (Also) take note of what patterns have been guiding you over the last several months. The situations and conversations coming to culmination now will be connected to the patterns that originated at the new moon in Pisces on February 20, 2023. Accept these developments with a mantra like "I surrender to the flow of the universe. Use your mantra in a meditation or journal exercise on or before the peak of the Blue Supermoon to help you embrace the changes the occasion may bring to your life." You can read the whole article here.

