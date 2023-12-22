What to Do If You Hear “Code Brown” at a NY Walmart

Listen. The holidays are stressful enough. What you do NOT want to do is be caught up in some mess that somebody else--who is definitely not sane-- is up to.

Particularly if you're in a NY Walmart. Particularly if you're in any Walmart. You've seen the memes. We've all seen the memes. My local Walmart doesn't have the colorful clientele that some others do, but maybe that's because I don't shop late.

But here's the thing, you've probably heard all sorts of things being announced over the loudspeaker... about spills on aisle A23 or for a manager to come to the front or hopefully, just music. And prayerfully it's one of your favorite songs to shop to.

But, as per "Best Life", if "you hear an unfamiliar message coming from the loudspeaker, it can be a bit disarming—and sometimes there's actual cause for concern. At Walmart stores, you may have heard some color-coded messages, which the retailer uses to indicate different situations at the store. As it turns out, some matter more than others."

I don't know about the other "codes". That may be a compelling post for another day. But what I have heard is "CODE BROWN" means there has been an act of violence in the store. Mind you, an "Act of Violence" covers a lot ground. Is somebody punching a TV or throwing apples? Either can be dangerous.

How did we come to know about "CODE BROWN" anyway?

Walmart employees are spilling the beans on Reddit and such. Walmart, the corporate conglomerate has not confirmed or denied this, but that isn't at all surprising.

With that in mind, the key to having this inside information is that if you hear "CODE BROWN" over the loudspeaker, DO NOT PANIC. Don't be the sole screamer that causes everybody else in the store to scream either. Don't run and don't cut up.

Let's practice.

You hear "CODE BROWN". What do you do?

A. Pay attention to your surroundings.

B. Gently, quietly leave your cart exactly where it is and walk yourself in the direction of the door.

C. WALK THROUGH THE DOOR (MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ALL YOUR BELONGINGS AND CHILDREN)

D. Traverse the parking lot to your car.

E. Find and get in your car.

F. Turn the key or press the ignition.

G. Drive to Target.

