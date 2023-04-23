Did You Feel The Weekend Earthquake In New York State?

Did you feel the weekend Earthquake that Upstate New York experienced on April 23rd 2023?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake of a 3.6 magnitude hit Adams Center in Jefferson County, just 10 miles southwest of Watertown exactly at 2:10PM on Sunday, April 23rd 2023. Local SYR reports that the earthquake was felt in parts of Phoenix, Watertown, Fulton, Oswego, Fort Drum and through parts of Central New York. According to many reports so far, there is currently no reports of any damage being reported.

Eyewitness News is reporting that reports on social media indicate that the quake was felt as far away as Boonville, Remsen and Holland Patent and in Herkimer County at Old Forge, Otter Lake and Inlet.

A 4.7 earthquake is fairly substantial and can cause damage. So far there have been no reports of any damage or injuries from the earthquake."

They have it listed as a 4.7 currently at the time of this article.

Friday April 14th, Another Quake In New York

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Adams Center, New York on Friday, April 14, according to USGS. It wasn't strong enough to cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple. The other was on August 10, 1884. You can read more online here.

