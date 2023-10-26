Watertown New York Police Need Your Help Locating Missing 15 Year Old

The Watertown Police Department needs your help in Upstate New York helping locate a missing 15 year old.

They are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing juvenile named Jeanelle Barker. It's been reported that she has been missing since Friday, October 20th. A report was filed with a patrol officer at 5:24PM on October 20th.

According to CNY Central, Barker was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Morrison Street in the City of Watertown shortly prior to the time of the report:

She was wearing brown pants and a black jacket. She was carrying a black garbage bag. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs 100 pounds."

If anyone sees Jeanelle Barker or knows her location, please call the Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

