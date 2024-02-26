Watch 2024 Oscar Nominated Shorts In Central New York

Oscar season is here. You don't need to be in Hollywood to celebrate, you can right here in Central New York.

The 96th Academy Awards will be taking place on Sunday, March 10th starting at 7PM. Leading the pack this year, the spirit of Barbenhiemer lives on as Barbie and Oppenheimer have the most nominations in their respective categories.

However, the Oscars is not just about major motion, feature-length films. The Academy Awards also recognizes, and nominates, a variety of other brilliant ways stories are told through film. Short film is one of the wonderful categories that the Oscar celebrates at its Academy Award Ceremony. Categories in short films include documentary, live-action, and animation.

But, how many people get to actually watch these short films by the time the announcer begins to say “And the Oscar for Best Short Film goes to…”

Rome Capitol Theatre is giving Central New Yorkers the opportunity to watch and enjoy the amazing selection of short films that are nominated for Oscars this year. Between March 1st - March 4th, the theatre will be showcasing all the nominees' unique .short films, giving you the chance to leave the theatre with your opinions on who you think the Academy Award should go to!

Here is the showings for Rome Capitol Theatre’s upcoming 2024 Oscar Nominated Shorts Series:

2024 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live- Action

Price

Adult Ticket - $8

Student Ticket - $7

Military Ticket - $7

Total Film Showing Length

Length: 139 Minutes (2 Hours, 19 Minutes)

Showtimes:

March 1, 2024 - 7:00 pm

March 2, 2024 - 7:00 pm

March 3, 2024 - 12:45 pm

March 4, 2024 - 3:45 pm

You can receive more information here!

2024 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation

Price

Adult Ticket - $8

Student Ticket - $7

Military Ticket - $7

Total Film Showing Length

97 Minutes (1 Hours, 37 Minutes)

Showtimes:

March 2, 2024 - 3:45 pm

March 4, 2024 - 7:00 pm

You can receive more information here!

2024 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary

Price

Adult Ticket - $8

Student Ticket - $7

Military Ticket - $7

Total Film Showing Length

133 Minutes (2 Hours, 13 Minutes)

Showtimes:

March 1, 2024 - 3:45 pm

March 3, 2024 - 4:00 pm

You can receive more information here!

