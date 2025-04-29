If you’re a mom trying to hold down a career while navigating childcare costs, after-school pickups, and the occasional Zoom call with a toddler on your lap, you already know the grind. But where you live can make or break that balance. And if you call New York home, here's the good news: We cracked the top 10 states for working moms in 2025.

But before you bust out the celebratory Pinot Grigio, let’s dig into what that actually means.

The Best and Worst States for Working Moms

According to a new WalletHub study ranking the Best and Worst States for Working Moms, New York came in at #10 overall, thanks to high scores in childcare quality and access. The state's robust day-care systems are ranked second-best in the country. But that's about where the applause stops.

Despite landing in the top tier overall, New York ranked a painful 51st (dead last) for childcare costs when measured as a percentage of median women's income. Translation: It’s great that you can find reliable care... if you can afford to pay for it. For too many families, the price of a daycare spot is closer to a second rent check.

And when it comes to professional opportunities for women? New York ranked a disappointing 37th. That’s a pretty bleak showing for a state with one of the largest economies in the world. Despite progress, moms here are still swimming upstream when it comes to equal pay and career advancement, especially in executive roles.

So, who’s doing it better? Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island lead the pack in this year’s rankings, offering stronger paid leave, better pay equity, and greater access to high-quality child care

Not surprisingly, those three are also in the top five for public education and healthcare infrastructure, which gives working moms a far better shot at juggling work and family without burning out by Thursday.

And if you're wondering where the struggle is most real? Louisiana ranked dead last at #51, with the worst overall environment for working mothers.

Here’s how New York stacked up:

Overall Rank: #10

Childcare Rank: #2

Professional Opportunities: #37

Work-Life Balance: #11

While New York offers strengths like access to quality daycare and relatively strong work-life balance metrics, challenges remain. The high cost of child care and slower advancement opportunities continue to impact working mothers across the state.

