If you’ve been thinking about a new job or a fresh start, Turning Stone Enterprises is making it easy. The company is preparing for its largest expansion ever and is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays throughout February.

Walk-In Wednesdays: When and Where

Walk-In Wednesdays take place every Wednesday in February from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Tower Meeting Rooms at Turning Stone Resort Casino, located at 5218 Patrick Road in Verona. No appointment is needed.

Same-Day Interviews and Job Offers

Candidates can meet directly with hiring managers for quick interviews, and possibly receive same-day job offers. Applicants are encouraged to bring a résumé if they have one. Complimentary parking is available in the garage, and signs will guide you to the event near the Tree of Peace on the second floor.

Positions Available Across Growing Properties

Turning Stone is hiring for a wide range of roles including front desk staff, line cooks, servers, event support staff, security officers, gaming dealers, and more. Walk-In Wednesdays will also give applicants a preview of upcoming seasonal positions.

New Hotel and Dining Options Coming Soon

The hiring push comes ahead of the June 29 debut of Turning Stone’s new hotel and restaurant offerings, including Salt, a fine-dining seafood restaurant, White Pine Café, The Pantry, The Crescent luxury hotel, and The Grand Expo convention center.

Competitive Pay, Benefits, and Career Growth

Turning Stone says team members can expect competitive pay, healthcare and retirement benefits, flexible schedules, and opportunities for long-term career growth in a supportive, team-focused environment.

