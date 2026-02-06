If you’re tired of the same old Valentine’s routine and want something that’s a little unhinged, a little hilarious, and extremely memorable… an aquarium has entered the chat.

This weekend, you can skip the roses, ditch the chocolates, and name a cockroach instead. And honestly? That feels very on-brand for 2026.

Name a Cockroach for Valentine’s Day at the Viaport Aquarium

Saturday, February 7th is Roach Naming Day, and it might be the most unforgettable Valentine’s event you’ll find anywhere in New York.

Here’s how it works:

You sponsor a cockroach.

You name the cockroach after someone special… or someone who deserves a tiny bit of karmic payback. Then, that cockroach gets fed to one of the aquarium’s reptiles.

Once your roach is sponsored, the Senior Reptile Keeper will handle the feeding, and yes, it will be filmed and shared with you, so you can enjoy the moment anytime you need a reminder of your emotional growth.

You can purchase a roach sponsorship in person at the aquarium on February 7th. Any remaining roaches will also be available online through February 13th.

A Fun Valentine’s Option for Kids, Too

This isn’t just for chaotic adults.

Kids can stop by the arts & crafts station to make their very own cockroach headband, because nothing says “family bonding” like crafting insect accessories together.

It’s weird. It’s wonderful. It’s a memory.

Other Creative (and Slightly Petty) Ways New Yorkers Are Celebrating

If the cockroach idea speaks to your soul, you’re in good company.

Across New York, people are embracing anti-Valentine’s Day traditions in the most creative ways possible.

Some are naming New York street rats after their exes (yes, really), complete with certificates to prove their former flame is officially a rat.

Others are taking part in fundraisers inspired by the legendary “Name a Roach” tradition made popular by the Bronx Zoo.

Closer to home, the Humane Society of Broome County is letting people donate $5 to have their ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box, which cats then happily use. Proceeds support animals in need, and nominations are open through February 12th.

Whether you’re naming a cockroach, strolling through the aquarium on Valentine’s Day, booking a romantic dinner, or embracing your villain era… New York is giving you plenty of ways to celebrate love, exactly how you want.

