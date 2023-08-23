Biggest, Maddest and Wildest Monster Trucks Are Coming To Central New York

Prepare to have your mind blown away when the most insane trucks on the planet invade Central New York this September.

Monster Truckz claims to have the biggest, maddest and wildest monster trucks on the planet. They are bringing their world tour event to Central New York. You'll catch them at the Utica Rome Speedway on Saturday September 16th starting at 2PM.

This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction. The MONSTER TRUCKZ TOUR also brings you the EXTREME Motocross Team will amaze and astonish as the soar 75 feet in distance and 35 feet above your head doing things that shouldn’t be possible. For the first time on planet earth see a man fired from a Monster Truck Cannon! Was man meant to fly? Hopefully this guy is.

So if you're looking to attend the show, they do have several ticket options:

MONSTER TRUCKZ PIT PARTY- ride in a monster truck, get up close to your favorite monster truck, personal autographs and pictures with the stars of MONSTER TRUCKZ. The Pit Party starts two hours prior to event times.

Drivers are required to wear fire suits, safety harnesses, helmets, and head and neck restraints.

If this interest you, you can learn how to buy your tickets online HERE. Seating is first-come first-serve. Arrive early for the best seats. Doors open two hours prior to the show for the Kid’s Fun Zone. Enjoy the show!

