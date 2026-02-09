If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that goes way beyond chocolates from the drugstore aisle or a last-minute stuffed bear… this might be the most wholesome, unexpected, and romantic thing happening in Central New York.

The Mohawk Valley Chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society is bringing back its beloved Singing Valentines program, and yes, it’s exactly as adorable as it sounds.

A Valentine’s Surprise They’ll Never Forget

From Thursday, February 12 through Saturday, February 14, you can hire a live barbershop quartet or small chorus to show up and sing Valentine’s Day-themed songs for your special someone, in classic, a cappella, barbershop style.

Performers are members of the Mohawk Valley Chapter’s New Horizons Chorus, under the direction of Don Drake and Chaz Zelows, and they specialize in turning ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.

Honestly? Mission accomplished already.

They’ll Deliver the Love Just About Anywhere

One of the coolest parts of this program: the singers will come to wherever your special someone is. That includes:

Homes

Senior living facilities

Veterans centers

Workplaces

Restaurants

Hospitals

Schools

Basically, if your Valentine exists somewhere in the Mohawk Valley… they can probably be serenaded there.

What You Get for $50

For $50, the Singing Valentine package includes:

A live performance

At least two “sweetheart” songs

A personalized greeting card

A flower bouquet

A box of chocolates

That’s a whole Valentine’s experience wrapped into one surprise, and way more memorable than a reservation confirmation email.

Don’t Wait! Time Slots Are Filling Fast

If this sounds like your kind of Valentine magic, you’re encouraged to order ASAP. Singers are available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

To reserve a Singing Valentine:

Call Chaz Zelows at 315-240-6124

Or Art Zelesnikar at 315-525-9621

The Mohawk Valley Chapter is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. You can learn more at www.bhs-mv.org.

Whether you’re surprising a partner, a parent, a grandparent, or even a longtime friend, a Singing Valentine is one of those gifts people talk about for years.

And honestly… who wouldn’t want a personal soundtrack to their love story?

Tax-deductible donations are accepted and can be sent to Mohawk Valley Chapter BHS, P.O. Box 445, New Hartford, NY 13413 or online at bit.ly/4tkJU63 with a receipt provided.

