Valentine's Day, as we recognize it today, traces its origins back to the ancient Roman Empire. The festival initially began as Lupercalia, an annual celebration held on February 15th to honor the Roman god of fertility, Lupercus. During this pagan festival, young men would strip naked and run through the streets, striking women with strips of goat hide believed to promote fertility.

In the Greek Empire, a similar celebration known as the Festival of Aphrodite, the goddess of love, beauty, and fertility, took place around the same time as Lupercalia. This festival celebrated the power of love and desire and honored Aphrodite through offerings and rituals. It was believed that during this time, couples would be blessed with fertility and passionate love. Over time, as Christianity spread throughout the Roman Empire, both Lupercalia and the Festival of Aphrodite were gradually adapted into Valentine's Day.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have precedEd it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specalizing in Tarot for the last five years. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook @Dave The Seer.

Valentine's Day Tarot Card Readings For All New York Zodiac Signs Love is on your mind. Here's what your tarot forecast is for all zodiac signs across Central New York. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

