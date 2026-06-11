There's something new to explore at the Utica Zoo, and it might make you feel like you've been transported straight to the ocean.

The Utica Zoo has officially opened Bull Reef, a stunning new coral reef exhibit that is now one of the largest of its kind in the Northeast.

Located inside the zoo next to the Scales & Tails Wildlife Hall, the year-round indoor attraction features 2,000 gallons of saltwater filled with colorful corals, tropical fish, shrimp, crabs, eels, and other marine life. The exhibit officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 10.

A Hidden Treasure Found in Upstate New York

The project began in early 2025 when the Utica Zoo connected with Dr. Ronny Bull of Schuyler. Bull has spent more than 30 years growing and cultivating saltwater coral and operates Bull Reef Aquaculture.

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Working alongside zoo staff for nearly a year, Bull helped bring the vision to life, creating what the zoo says is the second-largest coral reef exhibit on the East Coast. Only the New York Aquarium is larger.

The exhibit is housed in the former Wildlife Hall auditorium and was made possible through funding from the Bruce and Frances Bull Family Fund at the Community Foundation, along with support from local businesses and state grant funding.

More Than Just a Beautiful Display

While the reef is sure to catch visitors' attention with its vibrant colors and aquatic life, it also serves an educational purpose.

The exhibit includes conservation messaging and educational displays designed to teach visitors about coral reefs and the challenges they face around the world. A slideshow running alongside the exhibit highlights important facts about marine ecosystems and reef preservation.

The zoo also plans to use the new indoor space for special events, parties, celebrations, and community gatherings.

A Local Businessman's Passion Project

The public viewing area and electrical infrastructure were generously supported by Todd Usmail of Usmail Electric and Seas the Day Scuba in New York Mills.

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Usmail, a lifelong local resident and scuba diving enthusiast, has long supported the Utica Zoo and wanted to help create an attraction that families can enjoy for generations.

Included With Zoo Admission

The best part for visitors is that Bull Reef is included with regular zoo admission. There is no additional fee to experience the exhibit.

The reef is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., giving visitors a chance to enjoy a little piece of the ocean right here in the Mohawk Valley.