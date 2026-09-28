It finally feels like fall in Central New York. The leaves are changing, pumpkins are popping up on porches and some of us are still trying to figure out Halloween costumes.

Naturally, it’s time to start worrying about Christmas packages.

The U.S. Postal Service has released its recommended holiday shipping deadlines for 2026, and while December still feels pretty far away, anyone planning to mail gifts may want to save these dates now.

Especially if you’re the person who realizes on December 23 that Aunt Linda’s present is still sitting on the dining room table.

When Is the Last Day to Mail Christmas Gifts in 2026?

For most of us mailing packages from New York to somewhere else in the lower 48 states, the big date to remember is December 17.

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USPS recommends mailing packages using Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail by Thursday, December 17, for expected delivery before Christmas. Priority Mail gives you one additional day, while Priority Mail Express gives you until December 19.

Here are the recommended send-by dates:

USPS Ground Advantage: December 17

First-Class Mail: December 17

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 19

Keep in mind these are recommended dates, not a promise that your package will arrive by Christmas. Actual delivery can depend on where the package is going, when your local Post Office accepts it and other conditions.

Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. Territories?

If your holiday packages have a little farther to travel, you'll want to get them out sooner.

For Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories, USPS recommends December 16 for Ground Advantage, December 17 for First-Class Mail, December 18 for Priority Mail and December 19 for Priority Mail Express.

International Christmas Packages Need to Go Out Even Earlier

Sending presents overseas? This is where procrastination really isn't your friend.

For destinations including Canada, Europe, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Central and South America and the Middle East, USPS recommends sending First-Class Package International and Priority Mail International packages by December 9.

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Priority Mail Express International has a recommended send-by date of December 16.

Hanukkah Comes Early in 2026

There's another important date to keep in mind this year.

Hanukkah runs from December 4 through December 12, which means anyone mailing Hanukkah gifts will need to adjust those Christmas-focused shipping dates significantly. USPS specifically reminds customers that Hanukkah falls earlier this year and encourages people to plan accordingly.

One Easy Way to Avoid the Holiday Post Office Line

Customers can print shipping labels at home and schedule free package pickup. USPS also offers free shipping supplies online and at local Post Office locations.

Which sounds a whole lot better than carrying four packages across an icy Central New York parking lot in December.

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The biggest takeaway? December 17 is the date most CNY shoppers should circle if they're using Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail to send Christmas gifts somewhere in the continental United States.

But considering December weather around here can be... well, December weather around here, mailing a few days early probably isn't the worst idea.

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail It's illegal to ship these items by mail in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart