New Yorkers who depend on the mail system for holiday packages, small business shipping, or everyday errands may want to brace for upcoming changes. The U.S. Postal Service has proposed new pricing adjustments for 2026, and while the price of a stamp will stay the same, several popular shipping services are expected to increase next year.

What Services Will See Price Increases?

The Postal Service filed its pricing notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission, outlining adjustments scheduled to begin January 18, 2026. These changes were approved by the USPS Board of Governors and support the agency’s ten-year plan to strengthen financial sustainability and improve service.

The price increases affect shipping. Priority Mail is expected to rise around 6.6 percent. Priority Mail Express is projected to increase by about 5.1 percent. USPS Ground Advantage may go up by 7.8 percent. Parcel Select would see an estimated 6 percent increase. These services are adjusted according to market conditions rather than inflation.

Stamp Prices Will Not Change

The good news for everyday customers is that First Class Mail prices will not increase. The cost of a basic stamp remains the same in January. USPS says this decision helps keep mailing affordable while still allowing the agency to shift shipping rates where demand and costs continue to grow.

Why USPS Is Raising Shipping Prices

According to USPS, these adjustments support its nationwide network modernization plan. The goal is to provide reliable six-day delivery while balancing rising operational costs. The Postal Regulatory Commission will now review the proposal before it takes effect.

Those who want to explore the full price tables can find them on the Postal Regulatory Commission website or through USPS Postal Explorer.

