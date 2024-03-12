Savor The Flavor- Upstate New York’s International Taste Festival Back

You can taste the foods of the world right here in Upstate New York. The 3rd Annual International Taste Festival is back for 2024.

The event will be held April 6th 2024 at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress Building. With a focus on the tastes and traditions of many different countries and cultures, the festival invites you to attend with family and friends.

Enjoy foods from our diverse Regions:

Foods of the Americas

Asian Creations

Middle Eastern Cuisine

Pan African Treats

Tastes of Europe

The event has all sorts of family fun, local diverse entertainment, and food vendors will offer $2 sample items along with full priced items. An International Taste Fest 5K/10K is also part of the event. Registration is required online here.

Both the 5K & 10K race will start and finish at the Center of Progress -NYS Fairgrounds, with a portion of the run inside the Fairgrounds as well as on the Empire Trail."

attachment-2-26-24-ITF-Schedule-of-Events_page-0001-1187x1536 loading...

Advance sale tickets are only $5 per person (kids under 10 years of age free).

One ticket per person required. Advance sale tickets are available now through April 5th only. Same day tickets are available at the door for $10 per person (kids under 10 years of age free). One ticket per person required.

New York Has 6 of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

It look like New York's rat problem is getting worse because another city from the Empire State was added to Orkin's annual "Rattiest Cities" roundup.

This list was curated by counting the number of new rodent treatments, both commercial and residential, between September 2022 and August 2023.

You can check it out online here.

Experts Warn New Yorkers to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Your wallet is so overstuffed with things if stolen could cause some harm. Experts, including the Federal Government, say these are 7 things New Yorkers shouldn't be carrying. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 Weird Tax Write Offs In New York The IRS Says Is Legal Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS has allowed according to AARP Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler