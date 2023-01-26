This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?

The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:

According to the report, the average median rent for a one bedroom apartment in Syracuse came up to $920. The cost for a 2 bedroom apartment came up at $1,180. According to CNY Central, the average rent prices in Syracuse are lower than the national rates.

However, average rent prices in Syracuse are lower than the national rates: $1,492 for a one-bedroom and $1,822 for a two-bedroom. Rochester and Buffalo also made the list for most expensive rental markets, with rankings of 77 and 63, respectively."

New York City came in at number one on the list with the average median rent for a one bedroom apartment coming in at $3,690, and for a two bedroom the cost was $4,150. Boston came in at number 2 with the average median rent for a one bedroom apartment coming in at $3,040 and a two bedroom apartment had the cost ranked at $3,430.

You can read the full list online here.

