Upstate New York Area Theaters Celebrate The Holidays With $5 Christmas Movies
The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Get ready to celebrate Christmas in Upstate New York with $5 movie days.
If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of the holiday season, you'll be so excited to know that some of your favorites are returning to the big screen for a limited engagement. Regal, has announced that beginning November 26th 2023, they are offering four weeks of $5 Christmas movies on Saturdays.
Regal is participating in the holiday cheer across New York State. We'll have all the locations down below. The showtimes are at 1PM and tickets are already on sale online.
Elf | Sunday, November 26
The Polar Express | Saturday, December 2
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | Sunday, December 3
The Grinch (2018) | Sunday, December 10
Regal Locations In New York State
According to the Regal website, here's locations across New York State:
Horseheads, Regal Arnot Mall
Glendale, Regal Atlas Park
Queensbury, Regal Aviation Mall
New York, Regal Battery Park
Binghamton, Regal Binghamton
Staten Island, Regal Bricktown Charleston
Plattsburgh, Regal Champlain Centre
Clifton Park, Regal Clifton Park
Albany, Regal Colonie Center
Albany, Regal Crossgates
Deer Park, Regal Deer Park
Syracuse, Regal Destiny USA
New York, Regal E-Walk
Rensselaer, Regal East Greenbush
Victor, Regal Eastview Mall
Buffalo, Regal Elmwood Center
New York, Regal Essex Crossing
Fishkill, Regal Fishkill
Poughkeepsie, Regal Galleria Mall
Ithaca, Regal Ithaca Mall
Lynbrook, Regal Lynbrook
Nanuet, Regal Nanuet & RPX
New Rochelle, Regal New Roc
Orchard Park, Regal Quaker Crossing
Ronkonkoma, Regal Ronkonkoma
Watertown, Regal Salmon Run
Williamsville, Regal Transit Center
Mohegan Lake, Regal UA Cortlandt Town Center
East Hampton, Regal UA East Hampton
Farmingdale, Regal UA Farmingdale
Hampton Bays, Regal UA Hampton Bays
Long Island City, Regal UA Kaufman Astoria
Forest Hills, Regal UA Midway
Brooklyn, Regal UA Sheepshead Bay
New York, Regal Union Square
Buffalo, Regal Walden Galleria
Westbury, Regal Westbury IMAX & RPX"
Are you excited for the movies?
