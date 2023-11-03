Upstate New York Area Theaters Celebrate The Holidays With $5 Christmas Movies

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Get ready to celebrate Christmas in Upstate New York with $5 movie days.

If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of the holiday season, you'll be so excited to know that some of your favorites are returning to the big screen for a limited engagement. Regal, has announced that beginning November 26th 2023, they are offering four weeks of $5 Christmas movies on Saturdays.

Regal is participating in the holiday cheer across New York State. We'll have all the locations down below. The showtimes are at 1PM and tickets are already on sale online.

Elf | Sunday, November 26

The Polar Express | Saturday, December 2

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | Sunday, December 3

The Grinch (2018) | Sunday, December 10

Regal Locations In New York State

According to the Regal website, here's locations across New York State:

Horseheads, Regal Arnot Mall

Glendale, Regal Atlas Park

Queensbury, Regal Aviation Mall

New York, Regal Battery Park

Binghamton, Regal Binghamton

Staten Island, Regal Bricktown Charleston

Plattsburgh, Regal Champlain Centre

Clifton Park, Regal Clifton Park

Albany, Regal Colonie Center

Albany, Regal Crossgates

Deer Park, Regal Deer Park

Syracuse, Regal Destiny USA

New York, Regal E-Walk

Rensselaer, Regal East Greenbush

Victor, Regal Eastview Mall

Buffalo, Regal Elmwood Center

New York, Regal Essex Crossing

Fishkill, Regal Fishkill

Poughkeepsie, Regal Galleria Mall

Ithaca, Regal Ithaca Mall

Lynbrook, Regal Lynbrook

Nanuet, Regal Nanuet & RPX

New Rochelle, Regal New Roc

Orchard Park, Regal Quaker Crossing

Ronkonkoma, Regal Ronkonkoma

Watertown, Regal Salmon Run

Williamsville, Regal Transit Center

Mohegan Lake, Regal UA Cortlandt Town Center

East Hampton, Regal UA East Hampton

Farmingdale, Regal UA Farmingdale

Hampton Bays, Regal UA Hampton Bays

Long Island City, Regal UA Kaufman Astoria

Forest Hills, Regal UA Midway

Brooklyn, Regal UA Sheepshead Bay

New York, Regal Union Square

Buffalo, Regal Walden Galleria

Westbury, Regal Westbury IMAX & RPX"

Are you excited for the movies?

