Delicious Upstate New York Advent Calendar Back For 2023

If you have loved ones who miss the taste of Central New York and Upstate, you'll want to check out this advent calendar that has all the goods.

Every treat is locally crafted in Upstate New York, and truly gives you the taste of the region. They are created by Delicious Food Delivered and sell out fast, so don't delay. For $159, you can help give the memory of wonderful tastes this holiday season.

The advent calendar features items sourced from small businesses throughout Upstate New York including:

The Sweet Whisk (Buffalo, NY | Biscoff Cookie Truffle)

Mapleland Farms (Salem, NY | Maple Sugar Candy)

Beth's Farm Kitchen (Old Chatham, NY | 2.1 ounce jar of Cherry Apricot Jam)

Sweet Elevation Bakery (Albany, NY | Holiday decorated cookies)

Speach Family Candy (Syracuse, NY | Chocolate Covered Oreos)

Fruits de Vine (Munnsville, NY | 4 oz fig jam)

Ardent Homesteader (Arden, NY | 2oz mini Cara-Sel)

Saratoga Tea & Honey (Saratoga Springs, NY | Genmai Cha Tea Sachet + 3 oz jar Wildflower Honey)

Rockerbox Spice Co (Schoharie, NY | .60 oz jar Chai Spice)

Hudson Valley Chocolates (Wallkill, NY | Six sea salt caramels)

Apothecary Chocolates (Colton, NY | dark chocolate peppermint and a white chocolate orange truffle)

Syracuse Salt Co (Syracuse, NY | Rosemary Flake Salt)

Candy Kraft (Altamont, NY | 4 oz bag candy)

Primo Botanica (Troy, NY | Cardamom Discs)

Sweet On Chocolate (Syracuse, NY | roasted almond/sea salt chocolate bar)

Saratoga Candy Co. (Saratoga Springs, NY | small tin of peppermint pig gummies)

Samuels (Rhinebeck, NY | Assorted Chocolates)

Krause's Chocolates (Saugerties, NY | Milk Chocolate Molded Snowflakes)

Eltee's Goods (Chatham, NY | 2 oz jar tomato jam)

Popinsanity (New Rochelle, NY | Popcorn)

Barkeater Chocolates (North Creek, NY | peppermint disks)

Adirondack Chocolate (Wilmington, NY | molded chocolates and non-pareils)

Platters Chocolate (North Tonawanda, NY | )"

You can learn more and order yours online here.

