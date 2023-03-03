Here’s The Most Delicious New York ‘Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ Trip

Get your appetite, forks, napkins, and wallets ready. Here's the ultimate Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives New York State road trip.

Delish is a website known for content related to food: recipes, food news and more. They recently expressed how much they love the television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and how it's a great show to refer back to if you're visiting a new place and looking for something to eat.

Whether you're headed out on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine.

That's why they did the hard work and compiled a list of the top Diners. Drive-Ins and Dives in each state. And, by top, that means the best one (in their opinion) to exist in each state. So, what location made the cut for New York? You'll find that answer here.

Here's How To Take The New York Triple D Road Trip

There are a few sites devoted to listing every place featured on the Food Network show, often organizing them by state or cuisine. According to Delish, FlavortownUSA.com is one of the best:

Head to Flavortown USA — the website, not the mythical everyplace Fieri coined on his show. FlavortownUSA.com features a Google Map dotted with every Triple-D stop, and you can punch in your address (or a city you're visiting) to find the spots closest to it."

This website will show you both the open and closed locations. Currently there are around 20 New York state locations you can check out. Here's a list:

