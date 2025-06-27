Summer in Central New York means lake days, iced coffee that melts before you hit the car, and berry season... a.k.a. the perfect excuse to drag your family into nature under the promise of “fun” (and leave with stained fingers and maybe a sunburn). There is no shortage of pick-your-own berry farms, offering strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and more.

Consider this your no-fluff guide to U-pick berry farms across the region. As always check ahead.

Oneida County Berry Farms

Candella’s Farm – Marcy, NY

Pick-your-own strawberries (mid-June), raspberries (early July), and blueberries (mid-July). U-pick is cash only.

9256 River Road, Marcy | (315) 736-8782

Swistak Farm – Verona, NY

Offers pick-your-own strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, and peppers throughout the summer.

6644 Greenway New London Rd | (315) 336-1251

Heywood’s Blueberries – Remsen, NY

No pesticides used. Open Wednesdays and Saturdays for U-pick blueberries, late July through Labor Day.

9947 Evans Road | (315) 831-8096

Irvada’s Blueberry Lane – Taberg, NY

Family-run since 1969, this no-spray farm has 1,500 blueberry bushes.

9459 Point Rock Road | (315) 337-1088

Blueberry Hill Farms – Clinton, NY

Natural growing practices and sweeping views. Blueberry picking mid-July through August.

6884 Roberts Road | (315) 368-5578

North Star Orchards – Westmoreland, NY

Offers U-pick apples, blueberries, pumpkins, and an on-site bakery and farm market.

4741 Route 233 | (315) 853-1024

Read More: Free Summer Meal Program CNY Locations

Savicki’s Paris Hill Farm Market – Clinton, NY

Offers strawberries and peas (when in season), as well as strawberry donuts and lemonade.

3295 State Route 12 | (315) 737-7949

Tassleberry Farm – Westmoreland, NY

U-pick strawberries available through July 4. Family-friendly with long-standing local support.

Stop 7 Road | (508) 641-1222

Priscilla Fong/Unsplash Priscilla Fong/Unsplash loading...

Herkimer County Berry Farms

Brick House Acres – Frankfort, NY

Natural growing practices. U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

10628 Roberts Road | (315) 737-5635

Herkimer Blueberries (also known as Wereszczak's) – Herkimer, NY

Affordable U-pick blueberries ($3/pound). Field opens late July.

1080 Steuben Hill Road | (315) 867-5735

Juliano Farms – Utica, NY

Rain-or-shine strawberry picking, with fresh shortcake biscuits sold on site.

2365 State Route 5

Gallik Family Farm – Herkimer, NY

Seasonal red raspberries, blackberries, cherries, pears, and microgreens.

320 Osborne Hill Road | (315) 868-0384

Leid’s Produce – Little Falls, NY

Large variety of seasonal produce with occasional U-pick.

962 Burrell Road | (315) 823-0450

Fairfield Fruit Farm – Middleville, NY

Formerly AnnDel Farms. New owners operating under same location. Blueberries and currants.

547 State Route 29 | (315) 891-4073

Alex Block/Unsplash Alex Block/Unsplash loading...

Otsego County Berry Farms

Blueberry Fields Forever – Mount Vision, NY

Organic blueberry farm with scenic views. Open daily mid-July to mid-August.

1755 County Highway 14 | (785) 633-9080

Ingalls Blueberry Hill – Milford, NY

Certified organic and widely praised for its views and tranquil experience.

136 Seminary Road | (607) 547-2600

Fleur de Lis Farms – Garrattsville, NY

Blueberry picking by appointment on weekends. Cash only.

537 Backus Road | (607) 282-2863

Madison County Berry Farms

Critz Farms – Cazenovia, NY

Blueberries, maple syrup, apples, pumpkins, and seasonal events.

Route 13 S | (315) 662-3355

Read More: Essential Plan Cooling Program Offers Free ACs to New Yorkers

Dizzy Lizzie’s Farm – Erieville, NY

Certified organic berries, maple syrup, eggs, and honey.

3823 Sanderson Road | (315) 662-7565

Mosher Farms – Bouckville, NY

Strawberries and raspberries in season. Call ahead for conditions.

3214 Fargo Road | (315) 893-7173

Howard Hall Farm – Morrisville, NY

Pesticide-free strawberries. Also offers jams and homemade pies.

4394 Howard Road | (315) 264-1003

Sweet Acres Orchard – Leonardsville, NY

Affordable apple picking with an honor system for late-season harvests.

Huey Road | (315) 272-8849

Jonathan Mast/Unsplash Jonathan Mast/Unsplash loading...

Chenango County Berry Farms

Sweet Indigo Farm – Chenango Forks, NY

Pesticide-free, accessible blueberry farm open Thursday through Monday.

486 Jackson Hill Road | (505) 516-8127

Fox Trail Farm – South Otselic, NY

Natural methods, mid-July through August blueberry season.

776 County Road 42 | (831) 214-5832

Stone Hill Blueberry Farm – Afton, NY

Certified organic farm with 2,000+ blueberry bushes.

362 Stone Hill Road | (607) 693-3333

Fantasy Fruit Farm – Afton, NY

Wide range of fruits including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, grapes, and apples.

464 Hall Road | (607) 639-2075

Chapmans Orchard – Oxford, NY

U-pick apples and seasonal produce. Includes heirloom and cider varieties.

1245 County Road 4 | (607) 334-4133

Kuhn’s U-Pick Blueberries – Oxford, NY

Seasonal U-pick blueberries and asparagus in spring.

191 Race Road | (607) 349-0958

Heller’s Farm CSA – Bainbridge, NY

Offers U-pick strawberries and CSA shares across several locations.

941 County Road 39 | (607) 967-8440

Plan Your Berry Picking Adventure

From organic blueberries to pick-your-own strawberries, Central New York is packed with family-friendly farms offering fresh fruit and scenic countryside experiences. Be sure to check each farm’s website or Facebook page before heading out, many update field conditions and hours daily based on weather and crop ripeness.

Whether you’re picking for pies, jam, freezer stock, or just for the fun of it, berry season is one of the sweetest parts of a Central New York summer. Happy picking!

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams