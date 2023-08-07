Important Breaking Alert- Tornado Watch Issued For Upstate New York

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton New York has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Mohawk Valley, Central New York and Upstate New York.

Here is the alert from the National Weather Service for August 7th 2023:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 605 TO

INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK MADISON ONEIDA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAMILTON, ONEIDA, ROME, AND UTICA."

If a tornado seems likely, the National Weather Service suggests that for your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building or your home. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Here's what WKTV is reporting:

A tornado watch has been issued for Chenango and Otsego Counties due to ingredients present for one to occur. The risk is very low but it is non-zero as storms have potential to rotate today given ample shear and near surface helicity. Regardless of whether a tornado forms or not, scattered storms will continue to push through CNY this evening with lingering weaker showers and storms overnight. Scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow before we dry out Wednesday.

Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State

Generally, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York and Upstate, they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common.

Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.

