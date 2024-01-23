Top 8 Snowiest New York Counties For 2024

Top 8 Snowiest New York Counties For 2024

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. Where are the snowiest counties in New York State for 2024?

In New York State, one day snow amounts can be the extreme. Some of these records have been set since the late 1800's, while others were just shattered within the last few years.

According to Spectrum, one of the most recent record-setting storms came on March 15th 2017, when Chenango County, Essex County, Hamilton County, Madison County, Otsego County, Tioga County and Broome County all saw record amounts of snowfall when a massive storm hammered Central New York and the Southern Tier. You can read the full story online here.

To mark Groundhog Day on February 2nd, Lawn Love ranked 2024's Snowiest Counties. If you think a county from Central New York was at the top of the list, sadly you would be wrong on that guess.

We compared 256 U.S. counties by historical snowfall records — including annual snowfall, 1-day, and 3-day records. We also considered the average historical annual temperature and the number of days with temperatures below freezing."

From that list, they were able to find the snowiest in New York State: Keep in mind from the list, The Snowiest Counties- 1 = Snowiest:

Overall RankCountyAverage Annual Historical Snowfall RankRecord Historical Snowfall in a Single Day RankRecord Historical Snowfall Over 3 Days Rank
6Erie County1284
18Onondaga County72747
22Broome County162057
30Albany County392244
48Monroe County139456
92Suffolk County1134387
114Queens County1244388
125New York County11766106

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History

New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: snow, weather, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR