Top 8 Snowiest New York Counties For 2024

Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. Where are the snowiest counties in New York State for 2024?

In New York State, one day snow amounts can be the extreme. Some of these records have been set since the late 1800's, while others were just shattered within the last few years.

According to Spectrum, one of the most recent record-setting storms came on March 15th 2017, when Chenango County, Essex County, Hamilton County, Madison County, Otsego County, Tioga County and Broome County all saw record amounts of snowfall when a massive storm hammered Central New York and the Southern Tier. You can read the full story online here.

To mark Groundhog Day on February 2nd, Lawn Love ranked 2024's Snowiest Counties. If you think a county from Central New York was at the top of the list, sadly you would be wrong on that guess.

We compared 256 U.S. counties by historical snowfall records — including annual snowfall, 1-day, and 3-day records. We also considered the average historical annual temperature and the number of days with temperatures below freezing."

From that list, they were able to find the snowiest in New York State: Keep in mind from the list, The Snowiest Counties- 1 = Snowiest:

Overall Rank County Average Annual Historical Snowfall Rank Record Historical Snowfall in a Single Day Rank Record Historical Snowfall Over 3 Days Rank 6 Erie County 12 8 4 18 Onondaga County 7 27 47 22 Broome County 16 20 57 30 Albany County 39 22 44 48 Monroe County 13 94 56 92 Suffolk County 113 43 87 114 Queens County 124 43 88 125 New York County 117 66 106

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler