Top 5 Mocktails for Your Sober New York Thanksgiving Festivities

Ahhhh Holiday drinking. It's where true memories are made. But what if you don't drink? No worries. Mocktails to the rescue.

Elevate your Thanksgiving menu this year by making fun mocktails for the entire family to enjoy at the dinner table. If you make the drink cute enough and serve these ingredients in the fancy glasses you just bought from TJ Maxx, all the better. Everyone at your festivities will want what you're having. These five recommended mocktails give you and your loved ones another reason to be thankful this holiday season.

Try all or some or even just one of the scrumptious recipes for Thanksgiving inspired mocktails.

Expresso Martini

Credit: Canva

This mocktail contains all your fave things. Fancy glass, expresso, sweetened condensed milk and non-alcoholic vodka??

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

The name says it all. But make it pumpkin spice.

READ MORE: Pumpkin Spice White Russian Cocktail | Country Living

Credit: Canva

Holiday Punch

Citrus and cinnamon and star anise, oh my!

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: Best Holiday Punch Recipe - How to Make Sherbet Holiday Punch (thepioneerwoman.com)

Ginger Cranberry Sparkler

Ginger and cranberry add some spice to this fizzy mocktail.

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: 14 Thanksgiving Mocktails That Are All Flavor & No Kick | LoveToKnow

Apple Cider Sangria

It's apple cider, but its also Sangria. Add some non-alcoholic wine and its party time.

Credit: Canva

READ MORE: Best Apple Cider Sangria Recipe - How to Make Apple Cider Sangria (goodhousekeeping.com)

Mona Chohfe contributed to this article.

