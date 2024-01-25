Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Bed bugs have become a growing concern in New York State. Which cities across the state are the most concerned?

Let's be honest, we are all concerned about the ease with which bed bugs can spread. Two places in the Empire State made Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. Yes, 2 cities are the worst in all of America. The pesky buggers can spread quickly too. Females deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime. Bed bugs aren't messing around.

To avoid these unwelcome guests, residents are advised to be proactive. Regularly inspecting and cleaning bedding, furniture, and clothing can help detect any early signs of infestation. Additionally, sealing cracks and crevices in homes and using protective covers on mattresses and pillows are recommended preventive measures.

New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Utilizing search data around terms including ‘bedbugs’ we were able to reveal the number of searches across all 50 US states. This data was then ranked based on the states most likely to suffer from bedbugs."

Education plays a crucial role in the battle against bed bugs. By staying informed and taking preventive actions, New York State residents can reduce the risk of bed bug infestations and enjoy a more peaceful and pest-free living environment.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

