2023 Thursday Night Music Back On Utica New York’s Varick Street
The Celtic Harp of Utica New York just announced a full concert series branded as "Varick Street Thursdays" with the tagline as "Keeping the Tradition Alive." Get ready for the 2023 season.
The full lineup for the summer of 2023 at The Celtic Harp is as follows:
May 25 - Last Left
June 1 - Handsome Bob
June 8 - Tom Nitti
June 15 - Masonville
June 22 - Soul Injection
June 29 - Last Left
July 6 - Nervous Rex
July 13 - Showtime
July 20 - Simple Props
July 27 - Beadle Brothers
August 3 - Gridley Paige
August 10 - Soul Injection
August 17 - Showtime
August 24 - Annie In The Water
August 31 - Last Left
September 7 - Handsome Bob
*Please note the lineup is subject to change.
Free Chevy Concerts At The Great New York State Fair
Here's a look at some of the free Chevy Concerts coming to the great New York State Fair for 2023:
Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker - Chevy Court @ 1 PM
Thursday, August, 24: Theory of A Deadman - Chevy Park @ 8 PM
Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure - Chevy Court @ 1 PM
Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Chevy Park @ 8 PM
Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone - Chevy Court @ 1 PM
Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon - Chevy Park @ 8 PM
Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells - Chevy Court @ 1 PM
Tuesday, August, 29: Tyler Hubbard - Chevy Park @ 8 PM
Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras - Chevy Court @ 6 PM
Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart - Chevy Court @ 6 PM
You can read the full list online here, as it continues to change and add new shows.
New York State Fair
The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.
